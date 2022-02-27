It seems like only yesterday Kelly Clarkson was given “A Moment Like This” by winning the first season of American Idol. Now in its marquee 20th season overall (fifth on ABC), we’re ways away from Ryan Seacrest’s frosted tips and From Justin to Kelly. The goal remains the same: finding the next singing superstar.
This search officially got underway as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan sat down for the first auditions. Celebrating the milestone year, along with the usual golden tickets to Hollywood, there will be three platinum tickets presented to the best in each city (Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles).
These chosen ones are able to rest their vocals and bypass the first round of Hollywood Week. The premiere saw one lucky contestant receive this unique advantage. Take a look at the memorable auditions from the episode to find out who.
Noah Thompson
The 19-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky initially sent in a virtual audition through Idol Across America. He was brought in by his co-worker Arthur who saw more for him than a life of drywall and hanging sheetrock. His rendition of “Giving You Up” by Kevin Marlowe received a unanimous yes from the judges. Katy went as far as calling him the “American Dream.” Luke thinks Arthur may have a career as a manager, having an eye and ear for Noha’s talent.
Normandy
In the ultimate don’t judge a book by its cover, this 29-year-old gamer from Baltimore walked into the audition room with a carrot purse and bunny slippers. She mentioned already having a built-in fanbase online, which she deemed the “Kitten Nuggets.” Katy became one of them after hearing the first cord out of her mouth, which sounded nothing like the higher-pitched, child-like voice she spoke with. Normandy initially sang Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” before Katy asked for Adele. She obliged with Set Fire Into the Rain.” They all gave her a yes. Katy concluded that “season 20 is officially weird.”
Nicolina
The 18-year-old student from Toronto proved a vocal powerhouse with her rendition of “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles. This received a standing ovation from the judges. Katy felt her whole life story in the performance. Lionel said it’s what they have been searching for. She was hoping for a platinum ticket. Though Nicolina showed the potential of going far in the collections with singing like that.
Tyler Allen
The 24-year-old from Mobile dedicated his audition to nephew Noah who passed away at 1 in a terrible car accident with an 18-wheeler. Tyler said singing brings him comfort and is his method of healing. He sang “I Believe in You and Me” by Whitney Houston, which he used to rock Noah to sleep. The judges gave Tyler a standing ovation with Katy in tears.
Maddie Belle Glidewell
The 19-year-old nursing student from Glasgow, Kentucky walked in sparkling head to cowboy boot. Maddie brought the energy to Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman,” but it wasn’t enough to send her through. Katy felt she needed more experience. It wasn’t a total loss as Maddie’s mom got to live out her dream of sharing a dance with Luke.
Grace Franklin
The 15-year-old student from Detroit had a lot of pressure going in as the granddaughter of the late Aretha Franklin. She started out with Lauren Hill’s version of “Killing Me Softly.” Katy wanted another song to get another listen. Grace chose grandma’s “Ain’t No Way.” Luke and Lionel didn’t think she was ready. Katy gave her a yes and hoped to get Lionel to change his mind. Worried the teen might crash and burin, Lionel stuck with his decision. Katy was not happy and walked out in protest, returning minutes later chasing Lionel with a chair.
HunterGirl
The 23-year-old from Winchester, Tennessee had already won over judges with her story of helping veterans through musical therapy. Then she performed Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.” Luke wrote “Top 10” in his notes, dubbing her a “new age Miranda Lambert.” His rave review continued, adding that she was the favorite female country voice he has heard in five years. Later in the episode, he invited HunterGirl to perform at his 32 Bridge bar in Downtown Nashville before a live audience. The judges then surprised her with the first platinum ticket.
Cole Hallman
The 22-year-old from Manasquan, New Jersey had only been pursuing music for five years. You wouldn’t know it from the performance he gave. Luke enjoyed his authentic voice. Katy could hear his heart. Lionel says there is a place for him in the competition. The judges welcomed his mother and sister Katie into the audition room. It was clear Katie, who lives with chromosomal deletion, was an inspiration for Cole. This shined through with his performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rollings Stones.” The emotional scene saw him leave with a golden ticket. So you actually can get what you want in this case.
Delaney Renee
The 18-year-old auditioned at the behest of the mother she babysits for. The mom recorded her casually singing, which became a viral sensation on TikTok with 18 million views. Delaney decided to sing Sia’s “Opportunity.” One the Berkeley, Massachusetts babysitter made the most of as the judges gave her a unanimous yes.
Taylor Fagins
The episode closed with this 26-year-old’s New Yorker delivering a powerful message through his song “We Need More.” A song born out of the events of the world in the midst of a pandemic, specifically George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Lionel was emotional, remarking it was a song needed in 2022. Katy said activism comes in different forms with art having the most impact at the end of the day.
