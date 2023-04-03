[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The pressure cooker bubbled over during the American Idol Duets Round of Hollywood Week. This season those who made it through the Performance Round were tasked with choosing their partners. Katy Perry likened it to the American Idol Hunger Games. Platinum ticket holders Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Cam Amen had first pick of who they wanted to work alongside.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.