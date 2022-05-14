American Idol renewed for another year

'American Idol' has been renewed for another year.
The reality TV singing competition - featuring Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges with Ryan Seacreast hosting - will return to ABC for a sixth season next year.
This will be the show's 21st season overall as it originally aired on Fox IN 2002 before moving to ABC.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan, Perry, Richie and Seacrest have not yet signed new deals for the show but they are expected to remain on 'Idol'.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that former contestant Carrie Underwood will return to the show this season to mentor the top five finalists.
Carrie won the show in 2005 and said she "can't wait" for her return.
The show's Twitter page carried a post with the caption: "Well, here’s a dream come true! “#AmericanIdol icon @carrieunderwood will mentor the Top 5, live from the home of her Las Vegas residency ‘REFLECTION’ at @resortsworldlv! Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?"
And Carrie retweeted the post, adding "can't wait".
Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Nicolina, Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson are the finalists who will be mentored by Carrie.
