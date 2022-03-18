American Idol gets a blast from its past in the March 20 episode.
As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek as auditions continue in Season 20 (the fifth on ABC), a contestant, Zareh, is following in her mother Nadia’s footsteps. Nadia was a Top 8 contestant (at which point she was eliminated) in Season 4 in 2005 (and auditioned with Aretha Franklin’s “Until You Come Back to Me”). However, the 21-year-old surprised her mother, who didn’t find out what was going on until right before. “Where did you think you were going?” host Ryan Seacrest asks Nadia. The spa, she reveals.
Furthermore, Zareh is wearing the same top her mother wore during her audition. Watch the video above to see them side-by-side, Zareh’s audition, and her mother and the judges’ reactions.
'American Idol' Week 3 Auditions Head to Nashville for Early Frontrunners (RECAP)
This will be far from the first notable audition of the season. So far, the judges have seen Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace, Miss America 2016 Betty Maxwell, and The Voice Season 18 semi-finalist Allegra Miles, as well as other contestants with heartwarming stories.
In the fourth episode of auditions for the season, superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie continue to look for America’s next singing sensation in Los Angeles, California, Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Expect surprises during the auditions for viewers and hopefuls, with never-before-seen twists, including a visit from legendary founder, bassist and songwriter Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe.
American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC
