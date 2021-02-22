Amy Poehler's Golden Globes excitement

Amy Poehler is "excited" to host the Golden Globes.
The 49-year-old comedienne and her friend Tina Fey will be hosting the annual awards ceremony from two different locations - the Beverly Hilton Hotel and Rockefeller Centre's Rainbow Room - owing to the coronavirus pandemic and Amy is excited to be fronting the event with her pal.
Speaking to E! News about the ceremony - which takes place on February 28 - she said: "I'm excited ... You know, if 'Moxie' taught us anything, it's really fun to do things with your friends. And I get to do this with my friend. I'm really excited. What a year, what a year for entertainment!"
Meanwhile, Amy previously joked she has no idea "how" the Golden Globe awards will take place as she opened up about the show.
Speaking about the upcoming ceremony, she said: "The prep is going so good. We just have a few final questions. When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that's all we need to find out. But we're going to figure it out."
It was announced shortly after the 2020 ceremony that the two stars were returning to host the 2021 event and NBC bosses were delighted to have secured the "two funniest people on the planet".
Then-NBC Entertainment Chair Paul Telegdy said at the time: "NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. And we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again."
And late Hollywood Foreign Press Association Lorenzo Soria - who passed away in August - admitted he "couldn't wait" to see them on stage together again.
He said: "There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."
The 2020 Golden Globes were hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais, who promised it would be his last stint as presenter of the Hollywood event.
