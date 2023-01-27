UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):
Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered.
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement via Variety. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
The official announcement comes after reports earlier in the day that Roback and Holmes would be exiting GMA3: What You Need to Know; they’d been off air since December and an internal review was conducted after news broke of their affair.
ORIGINAL STORY (1/27/2023 12:42PM):
Good Morning America‘s T.J. Holmes and Amy Roback are poised to exit GMA3: What You Need To Know following the revelation of their romantic relationship while vacationing. Earlier this year, ABC News President Kim Godwin told network staff that the two anchors’ scandal was creating an “internal and external distraction” and decided to pull the duo off the air pending an internal investigation. It’s been a mystery as to what would happen to the duo hosts for several weeks.
Now, a mediation session held on January 26 concluded with the decision to axe the GMA3 anchors, according to Deadline. An official announcement of their exit from the show has not yet been made, but one is expected soon.
The GMA3: What You Need To Know hosts were benched back in December after news of their affair became public, leading to them officially disclosing their romantic relationship to the network. The couple was taken off the air while an investigation took place into the nature of their relationship and what, if any, punishment should be given. The show has featured fill-in hosts since then.
The couple had reportedly been an item for most of 2022 before the news of their relationship reached the tabloid press. Both Robach and Holmes are said to have separated from their respective spouses — Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010, while Holmes married lawyer Marilee Fiebig that same year. The Robach-Holmes relationship was initially reported in a story with photos on DailyMail.com.
Holmes and Robach have been co-hosts of GMA3 since September 2020, joining ABC News chief medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton and replacing a program dedicated to the Coronavirus pandemic that launched earlier that year. The previous incarnation of the Good Morning America spinoff, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, also ended earlier that year.
GMA3, Weekdays, 1 pm et, ABC
