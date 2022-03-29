Amy Schumer 'couldn't lie' about having liposuction

Amy Schumer felt she "had to be real" about having liposuction.
The 40-year-old actress previously confessed to undergoing the fat-removal procedure, and Amy has now explained why she decided to go public about her weight loss.
She said: "I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself. I just can’t do it. I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, crunches. And I’ve just been eating smoked salmon', you know? So I had to be real.
"And then I was feeling bad because it’s, like, such a privilege thing. And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars’ … So, my ‘nice car’ is that I had, you know … a litre of fat sucked out of my belly."
Amy also confessed to having undergone CoolSculpting, which is a so-called fat-freezing process. And although she "didn’t personally have any results" from the procedure, she remains determined to be open and honest about her weight loss.
The 'Trainwreck' star - who has Gene, two, with her husband Chris Fischer - told the 'Making Space with Hoda Kotb' podcast: "The people that I’m closest to aren’t, you know, rolling in dough. I try to think about what is attainable and what is unfair.
"I just wanted to be honest about it, rather than someone [going], ‘Gosh, she looks like she lost some weight'. I just wanted to keep it real."
Amy previously took to Instagram to confirm she'd undergone liposuction.
Alongside photos of herself in a bathing suit, she wrote: "I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go! (sic)"
