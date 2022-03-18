Amy Schumer wanted Ukrainian President Zelensky to attend the Oscars via satellite.

Amy Schumer wanted Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to attend the Oscars via satellite.
The 40-year-old comedienne thinks that the upcoming awards ceremony - which will take place on 27 March - is a "great opportunity" to highlight some of the "many awful things happening" in the world because it has such a high profile and she had an idea to focus on the leader of the war-torn country, who used to be an actor.
She said: "'I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, 'This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,' but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show. I think it's a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition. 'I mean there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one. "
The 'Life and Beth' star went on to reveal that she even pitched for Zelensky to make a virtual appearance at the Academy Awards following Russia' s invasion of Ukraine last month but admitted it isn't her decision to make.
Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she added: "I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I am not afraid to go there but it's not me producing the Oscars."
Amy didn't explain whether Academy Award bosses accepted her offer to incorporate the 44-year-old politician into the show while his country is still under attack.
The stand-up star is set to host the 94th Academy Awards alongside fellow comedienne Wanda Sykes and 'Scary Movie' star Regina Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.