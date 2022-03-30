Amy Schumer was "triggered and traumatised" when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.
The 40-year-old comedienne was presenting the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (27.03.22) alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall when Will, 53, smacked comedian Chris across the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head and thought her "friend" handled the assault "like a pro" when he carried on to present the Best Documentary award to 'Summer of Soul.'
She said: "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."
The 'Life Beth' star went on to slam 'King Richard' star Will - who just forty minutes after the incident collected the Best Actor statuette for his role as tennis coach Richard Williams in the biopic - claiming that his actions left her "sickened."
She wrote on Instagram: "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed"(sic)
Meanwhile, Will - whose actions are currently under investigation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - has offered a public apology to Chris, but claimed that he "reacted emotionally" to the bald joke because his wife suffers from hair-loss condition alopecia.
He wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
