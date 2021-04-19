An ‘American Idol’ First, ‘Breeders’ Family Faces Changes, ‘911’ Returns, and Cozy British TV
Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

American Idol tries something new by bringing back last season’s favorites. Ally (Daisy Haggard) and Paul (Martin Freeman) might be adding a third kid to their chaotic family on FX’s Breeders. 9-1-1 returns with a bang as a long awaited birth finally arrives…right in the middle of a crisis! A new tower director begins work on Inside the Tower of London.

