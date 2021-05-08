The most glamorous character on the flamboyant Pose takes the spotlight as the final season continues. Selena Gomez hosts a global concert urging equitable vaccine distribution for all. Hallmark’s popular When Calls the Heart resolves its long-simmering love triangle. Rising comedian Ziwe launches her late-night variety show on Showtime.
An Elektra-fying ‘Pose,’ ‘Vax Live’ Concert, Hallmark’s ‘Heart’-felt Finale, Showtime’s ‘Ziwe’ in Late Night
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
