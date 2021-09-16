A contemporary anthology series from B.J. Novak (The Office) finds startling new angles on hot-button topics. NBC’s beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine signs off with an hourlong finale. Dan Brown’s bookish symbologist Robert Langton embarks on a new adventure in a Peacock limited series. The vampires of What We Do in the Shadows head to Atlantic City, and all bets are off.
An Offbeat ‘Premise,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Finale, Dan Brown’s ‘Lost Symbol,’ Vamps Go to a Casino
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
