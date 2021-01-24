Ana de Armas: I've always been 'in the right place at the right time'

Ana de Armas feels like she's always been "in the right place at the right time".
The 'Knives Out' star has had a string of successful acting roles but she is convinced that she was just "lucky" to get those parts and it is all about being in the right situation.
Speaking about her illustrious career, she said: "I don’t know. I’ve always felt like, this thing of being in the right place at the right time with the right people, that has kind of been my life. I feel like being brave, combined with that, has made me feel lucky.
"So every time I have that instinct, that my gut is telling me to get on a plane, I go with it - because I feel like the result of that is gonna be good!"
Ana admitted it was her "curiosity" and "ambition" that saw her leave Cuba for her acting career.
She shared to The Sunday Times' Style magazine: "I just felt like I've always wanted more in everything in my life. I've been very ambitious and curious and I wanted to do more. In Cuba you live in a bubble. I didn’t know what the world was like.
"I had never travelled before in my life ... I guess - and I mean it in the best possible way - being ignorant about some things may help you, because you don’t have any fear. I just went and did it. If I had to do it now, knowing what it’s like and what I had to go through, I’d be scared. But I’m glad I did it. I didn’t think about it twice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.