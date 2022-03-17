“For whatever reason, somebody is lying,” James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) says in the Anatomy of a Scandal trailer. “Am I looking at him?” his wife Sophie (Sienna Miller) asks.
The new Netflix psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, premiering Friday, April 15, is based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name and goes into the world of Britain’s elite. As the trailer shows, while James may claim “it was just sex,” Sophie knows better and knows that there’s a reason why he’s confessing. And when the story breaks, it turns out there’s more than one side to it.
Sophie thinks she should have questioned things she didn’t, while James refuses to let his name and rape be uttered in the same sentence in court. Watch the video below for more.
The series looks at the elite “through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege,” Netflix teases. “James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James’ trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft [Michelle Dockery] has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.”
The six-episode limited series also stars Naomi Scott (Olivia Lytton), Josette Simon (Angela Regan), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Tom Southern), Joshua McGuire (Chris Clarke), Liz White (Ali Conlon), Nancy Farino (Holly), Hannah Dodd (young Sophie), Ben Radcliffe (young James), Jake Simmance (Young Tom), Annie Haworth (young Alison), Amelie Bea-Smith (Emily Whitehouse), and Sebastian Selwood (Finn Whitehouse).
'Anatomy of a Scandal': First Look at Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend & More (PHOTOS)
Anatomy of a Scandal is created, written, and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson. Executive producer S.J. Clarkson directs all episodes. Liza Chasin of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea, Allie Goss of Made Up Stories, and Vaughan also serve as executive producers. Margaret Chernin is co-executive producer.
Anatomy of a Scandal, Limited Series Premiere, Friday, April 15, Netflix
More Headlines:
- ‘Resident Evil’: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Live-Action Series
- Review: ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Is Good for the Occasional Chuckle
- Jussie Smollett: Social Media Reacts as Actor Is Released From Jail Pending Appeal
- ‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning as Series Regular
- Katherine McNamara Joins ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at The CW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.