And Just Like That… there will be more from the new chapter of Sex and the City.
HBO Max has renewed the series in which Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis returned as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte for a second season. It had the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date.
“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”
Added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”
And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of the friend group on Sex and the City, did not return and her absence has been explained by having Samantha be in London. Carrie did text her a couple times during the first season. Last we saw the three women, Carrie was kissing her podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), in the elevator, Charlotte had a bat mitzvah, and Miranda (again with red hair) decided to follow Che (Sara Ramírez) to Los Angeles.
Sarah Jessica Parker on Why Carrie Was Slow Calling 911 After Big's Heart Attack
The Season 1 cast also included Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.
Joining King, Parker, Davis, and Nixon as executive producers on the first season were Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The original HBO series was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell’s book Sex and the City.
And Just Like That, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max
More Headlines:
- ‘A Friend of the Family’: Mckenna Grace Joins Peacock’s True Crime Drama
- ‘American Idol’: Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina & More Vets to Feature During Hollywood Week
- ‘A Very British Scandal’: Claire Foy & Paul Bettany Play Feuding Spouses in First Trailer (VIDEO)
- ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Starts Production, Shares First Look of Tyler Posey on Set
- ‘NCIS’ Heads to ‘Hawai’i’: Torres & Tennant Clash in Crossover Promo (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.