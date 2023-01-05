Andrew Tate’s supercar collection flaunted online seized by authorities in Romania

Andrew Tate’s supercar collection he flaunted online has been seized by authorities in Romania.

The four-time kickboxing world champion, 36, who was arrested last week as part of a probe into alleged human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime ring, had eight vehicles confiscated, said to be collectively worth more than £750,000.

Originally published on celebretainment.com

