Andy Cohen talks Kardashians reunion

Andy Cohen covered all topics with the Kardashians as part of their special reunion show.
The television presenter hosted a 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reunion show with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick to mark the end of the reality series and he insisted no topic was off limits.
Speaking about the reunion, he said: "I will say that by the end of the day, I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover. Kim and Khloé specifically were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing, do your thing.' So, but it was a bit intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this. And I think that Kris very consciously didn’t want it to have the rancor that some ‘Housewives’ reunions have."
And the 52-year-old star confessed he "fell in love" with the whole family whilst taping it.
Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, he added: "I think as it went on, I think they all really started leaning into it. And Kendall at the end said, 'Wow, this was so great. We actually, we talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address.
"And we did it. We actually did it.' ... And by the way, I fell in love with the whole family … in the way that I think everybody who watches that show ultimately winds up falling in love with them. I really fell in love. I think they’re really impressive. Only two of them went to college."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.