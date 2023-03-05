Andy Serkis wants to travel more with wife

Andy Serkis is looking forward to doing more travelling now his kids are older.

The 58-year-old actor – who has Ruby, 24, Sonny, 22, and 18-year-old Louis with wife Lorraine Ashbourne – is excited to be able to go further afield and enjoy some new adventures with his spouse now their brood don’t need constant care.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.