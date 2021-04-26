Angela Bassett remembered lives lost around the world during Oscars In Memoriam

Angela Bassett remembered those who had lost their lives to coronavirus and "the violence of inequality, injustice, hatred, racism and poverty" during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment.
The 62-year-old actress introduced the Academy Awards' annual tribute to those who have lost their lives over the last year on Sunday (25.04.21) and as well as honouring those within the film industry who have sadly passed away, she took the time to reflect on what has been a difficult year for many.
She said: "As of April 25, 2021, there were recorded over 3 million souls lost around the world to COVID alone.
"Considering the enormity of our collective loss and the often incomprehensible times we're living through, we wish to also acknowledge those precious lives lost to the violence of inequality, injustice, hatred, racism, and poverty. To all of those who left our lives too soon, we cherish the moments that we had the honour of having with you.
"Tonight, we want to celebrate the artists who gave us permission to dream, the technical pioneers and innovators who expanded our experience of movie love," she continued. "Let us as one community say thank you, you will remain, as we remember you in our hearts, always."
The segment - which covered those who have died in the 14 months since the last Oscars took place - prominently featured the late Chadwick Boseman, this year's only posthumously nominated actor at this year's ceremony, having been shortlisted for his work on 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', which he completed shortly before losing his secret battle with colon cancer aged just 43.
Oscar-winners Sir Sean Connery, who died aged 90 last October, Christopher Plummer, who passed away in February aged 91, Cloris Leachman, who died in January aged 94, and Olivia de Havilland, who lost her life aged 104 last July, also all featured in the segment, as did many other past nominees including Cicely Tyson, Max von Sydow, Hal Holbrook, George Segal and Ian Holm.
And as well as honouring late actors including Helen McCrory and Kelly Preston, directors including Michael Apted, Carl Reiner, Alan Parker and Lynn Shelton were featured, as were screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere and composers Ennio orricone and Adam Schlesinger.
