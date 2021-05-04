Angelina Jolie: My kids are amazing at making Mother's Day plans

Angelina Jolie’s children are “amazing” when it comes to celebrating Mother’s Day.
The 45-year-old actress and her brood - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12 – are set to celebrate Mother’s Day in the US on Sunday (05.09.21), and Angelina has said her children are professionals when it comes to organizing the perfect day.
She explained to ‘Extra’: "It does mean a lot to moms, so try not to forget it.
"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something. It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry.
"They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry. … 'Oh, there she goes!' "
Meanwhile, Angelina previously said it’s a “big deal” to her to be “accepted” by her children, whom she has with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
She said in March: "I mean, that's the thing for a lot of mothers, and for a lot of parents regardless. But I think even more so if you have adopted children. They have to choose you too. It's not the parents' family and they're in it. It's our family."
The ‘Maleficent’ star also offered advice to other parents hoping to raise socially conscious humans.
She added: "I know this may sound strange, but don't make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back. If we can help children feel that it's not about duty or service or charity, but the joy of an interconnected life with people you respect, then it feels very different."
