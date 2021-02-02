Angelina Jolie not 'good' at 'traditional' parenting

Angelina Jolie doesn't think she's "good" at being a "traditional" parent.
The 'Maleficent' actress - who has Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, with former husband Brad Pitt - always knew she wanted a large family but she has had to adapt to staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic because she always envisaged a future where they were constantly roaming the world and having adventures.
She said: "I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere.
"I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.
"I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.”
The 45-year-old actress thinks it's funny that her children are so protective of her when she's playing outside with them.
She told the new issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: "I’m looking forward to my fifties - I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties.
"Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”
While she's looking forward to getting older, the 'Tomb Raider' star hopes she always retains the "spirit of youth".
She said: “Maybe it’s just the young punk in me but I like the spirit of the youth. I believe they can see right and wrong with more clarity. I see a lot of older people making excuses for certain behaviours, and it tends to be the younger person who is quicker to say, ‘But this is simply wrong, and we stand against it.’ I’ve wanted to remain that person.”
See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Friday (05.02.21). Visit https://www.vogue.co.uk/news/article/angelina-jolie-interview
