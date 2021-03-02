Angelina Jolie sells Sir Winston Churchill painting at auction

Angelina Jolie has sold a painting by Sir Winston Churchill for $11.55 million.
The 45-year-old actress sold 'The Tower Of The Koutoubia Mosque' - which was painted by the former British Prime Minister in Marrakesh, Morocco, during World War Two - to an anonymous buyer at an auction in London.
A Christie's spokesperson described the painting as Churchill's "most important work".
The spokesperson added: "Aside from its distinguished provenance, it is the only landscape he made during the war."
Churchill was a keen artist and painted the 'The Tower Of The Koutoubia Mosque' after the Casablanca Conference in 1943.
He subsequently gave the piece of artwork to US president Franklin Roosevelt, and Angelina became its owner in New Orleans back in 2011 after it was put up for sale.
Nick Orchard, Christie's head of modern British and Irish art, hailed the importance of the artwork.
The expert suggested it helped to forge a "special relationship" between the UK and the US.
He explained: "This is Churchill's diplomacy at its most personal and intense.
"It is not an ordinary gift between leaders. This is soft power, and it is what the special relationship is all about."
Meanwhile, Angelina previously compared 'The One and Only Ivan' to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hollywood star - who voices African bush elephant Stella in the Disney movie, which she also produced - made the comparison as she discussed the themes of the film, which was adapted from Katherine Applegate's 2012 novel of the same name.
Speaking about the movie and the parallels with the ongoing health crisis, Angelina explained: "There’s something about the captivity of it too that I think was sadly speaking to children and helping each other through with feeling confined.
"I think it spoke to kids and touched at a good time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.