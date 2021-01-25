Anitta doesn't care what other people think of her imperfections

Anitta doesn't care what people think about her imperfections.
The 27-year-old singer-and-actress has insisted she has no problems displaying her cellulite for all to see, because she's not influenced by what other people think of her.
Anitta has always been open about having cosmetic surgery and insisted going under the knife doesn't mean she doesn't "accept" her "imperfections".
In an interview for Glamour Magazine’s Digital Self-Love Issue - of which she is the cover star - the singer said: "I have had a lot of plastic surgeries.
"It's not that I don’t accept my imperfections, because I mean, for example, cellulite, that's something that I have more than oxygen inside me, more than water. I have cellulite more than anything else in my body.
"There's no such treatment that can change this reality. I can do diets, which I hate, I can work out, which I also hate.
"So I'm not going to have a life that I don't like just to take all my cellulite. I prefer to live with that, to accept it and say, ‘OK, if you don't like it, it's your problem.'
"I'm not going to take this problem to me. I don't hide it. I don't feel like, 'Oh my God, let me hide my cellulite.' I just put it in the music video, if people like, fine. If they don't, fine too.”
The 'Me Gusta' singer is a role model to her young fans and explained how she always tries to encourage her followers to not treat "internet life like real life”.
She said: "People are always like, ‘love yourself’. But then they never say when they changed something.
"If you want to change, go there and change it, don't waste your time caring about it and what other people think.
"I have some friends that are like, 'Oh, I wish I could change this or that. But I'm so afraid of what people are going to say.' I'm like, 'What? You don't change, because of what people are going to say?!'
"I think it's important more on the internet, because the internet makes teenagers and young people feel like that. Nobody's going to post, 'Hello, today I woke up so sad', people are going to post beautiful things.
"I always tell my audience, don't take internet life like real life."
Read the full interview here: www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/cover-stars-glamour-self-love-issue
