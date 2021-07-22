Anna Faris and Michael Barrett secretly married

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have tied the knot.
The 'House Bunny' actress has let slip that she and the 51-year-old cinematographer - who she first started dating in 2017 - eloped to Washington State and got married at a courthouse after confirming their engagement in 2020.
Speaking on Wednesday's (21.07.21) episode of her 'Unqualified' podcast, Anna spilled: "I'm looking around .., my fiance's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great."
She added: "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."
The 44-year-old star – who has son Jack, eight, with her ex-husband Chris Pratt – recently revealed she and Michael had an “immediate kind of intimacy”.
She said: "We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."
Anna also said the pair’s blended family spent much of their time in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic travelling the US with their camper van.
She added: "We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school. Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."
Meanwhile, the ‘Overboard’ actress previously said she felt as though she was competing with her former husbands – Chris and Ben Indra - as they are both actors.
She said: "My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.
“Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.