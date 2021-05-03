Anna Faris 'ignored' issues in her past relationships

Anna Faris “ignored” a lot of things in her past relationships.
The 44-year-old actress – who is currently engaged to Michael Barrett – has endured two divorces, from Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and has admitted she has a habit of turning a blind eye to the negative parts of her romances.
She said: "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realise that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have. In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision.”
Anna also said she was less open about the “issues” in her marriage to Chris – with whom she has eight-year-old son Jack – even within her close circle of friends.
She added during an episode of her ‘Anna Faris is Unqualified’ podcast: "I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."
Meanwhile, the ‘Overboard’ actress recently said she felt as though she was competing with her former husbands, as they were both actors.
She said: "My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.
“Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."
