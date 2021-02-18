Anna Faris is releasing a party game based on a segment in her podcast.
The 44-year-old actress is set to release a game named Dealbreakers, which takes inspiration from the segment of the same name on her ‘Anna Faris is Unqualified’ podcast, in which she asks guests about the things they would never tolerate in a partner.
In a statement, she said: "As my dear listeners will know, 'Dealbreakers' is a segment on my podcast, ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’, where I ask guests about the crazy things they would or wouldn't tolerate in a romantic partner. It's led to so many fascinating and surprising conversations that we decided to make it into a game for everyone to play! What's more fun than talking about what might drive you insane in a future partner?"
In the party game, each round begins with a scenario card that describes a date or sets the scene, and players then put forward a “dealbreaker” card that they believe will convince the round's moderator to abandon the date.
A description of the game reads: "As players explore these questions and collect points, they'll learn more than they ever thought about themselves, their friends, and, of course, how to avoid dating axe-murderers.”
Included in the deluxe box are 30 date scenario cards plus five bonus "wild card" scenarios, 300 dealbreaker cards, 15 create-your-own dealbreaker "wild cards," an illustrated booklet with rules of game play and a personal note from Anna.
The game will be available to buy in May, and comes almost six years after the ‘Overboard’ actress first launched her podcast in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.