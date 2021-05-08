Anna Kendrick proud she helped to save lives amid pandemic

Anna Kendrick is proud that she helped to save lives by sticking to lockdown rules.
The 'Pitch Perfect' actress made a lot of "sacrifices" amid the global COVID-19 pandemic but she is glad she did as she feels she has made a huge "accomplishment" by saving lives.
Speaking about the last 14 months, she said: "It's a question we've all been dealing with this year, what are we willing to sacrifice for the sake of our communities. I know we're all kind of going insane, but I think a lot of people are going to come out of this going, 'Damn, I didn't accomplish anything, a whole year just stolen from me. I didn't achieve anything.' You have to refrain that, I accomplished the most important thing there is which is I may have saved lives by sitting on my butt inside."
And the 35-year-old actress had a "sense" at the beginning of the pandemic that it was going to go on for quite a lot longer than first thought and she turned to snacks to get her through.
Speaking to The Jess Cagle podcast, the 'Stowaway' star added: "I feel like at the beginning of quarantine I was just one of the people that had the sense early on that it was going to be a lot longer than they were telling us. I think in the first two weeks I was like, 'I'm just going to put the five pounds on now.' What would I try and put it on slowly, let's just get there and sit at this level and then future me will have to deal with the consequences. I feel like snacking was the only thing that we could do at the beginning. I was also like the sad lady trying to do the COVID workouts in front of my computer, which is a lot better than in a class because no one is going, 'Come on pink shirt in the back, go harder!' I was like, 'You can't get me, I'm in my house.' I liked that part."
