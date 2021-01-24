Anne Hathaway glad she was pregnant with second son during The Witches

Anne Hathaway feels “very lucky” she was pregnant with her second son when shooting ‘The Witches’.
The 38-year-old actress admitted she had a “very different” experience when carrying Jack, 14 months, to when she was expecting Jonathan, now four, and doesn’t think she’d have been capable of working during her first pregnancy.
She told OK! magazine: “I feel very lucky that I was pregnant with Jack and not Jonathan because I don’t think I could have done it with Jonathan.
“With Jonathan I was all, ‘I can’t get off the couch. I want to eat every quesadilla in sight. With ice cream.’
“With Jack, I could eat salads and I could go to the gym. It was a very different experience.”
Although Anne would love to take her kids to work with her for selfish reasons, she knows movie sets aren’t always the best places for them to be.
She said: “It depends on the character and the work.
“On ‘The Witches’, I had Jonathan with me whenever possible – but I had a lot of towels wrapped around my head [to hide the bald head and wig rash].
“But also, sets are not so fun for kids. Trailers are not that fun for kids either. Kids should be off in parks and doing fun things.
“Of course, I would love to have them with me every second, but I also want them to have a nice day.”
The ‘Lockdown’ actress loves getting to read stories to her sons.
She added: “One of the great joys of my life is being able to read to my children. I love it so much – especially because my eldest son hates my singing voice and doesn’t let me sing to him.
“Reading to him is really fun and he lets me do character voices, which I really enjoy.
“Funnily enough, he’s very into ‘The Polar Express and ‘Dr Seuss’. He likes the voices I do in Dr Seuss. I get very silly with those.”
