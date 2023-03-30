Anne Heche left 'around 110k' after her death including 33k in uncashed royal and residual cheques

Anne Heche left around $110,000 following her death, including $33,000 in 27 uncashed royalty and residual cheques.

The 'Donnie Brasco' actress died in August following a car crash, and now her 21-year-old son Homer Laffoon - who was granted control of her estate in November - has revealed she had nearly $77,000 in a bank account at the time of her tragic passing.

