Anne-Marie could only eat cheese bagels for years because of her food fears.
The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker admitted her parents were so worried about her as she struggled to eat anything but the sandwiches whilst she was growing up as she had a fear of being sick.
Speaking on the Off the Menu podcast, she said: "My mum and dad went to the doctors because they were worried that this was the only thing I was eating. I would have cheese sandwiches for lunchtime then come home and have two cheese sandwiches for dinner. I wouldn't eat any vegetables or fruit. My dream meal is a Philadelphia bagel. Just cream cheese, no butter. In two bagels I will eat the whole tub. I feel like my whole life I have had this eating thing because I have this phobia of vomit. So I have never wanted to try anything. I am so terrified of it. I think that's why subconsciously I can't experiment with food."
Meanwhile, Anne-Marie recently revealed she started growing her own vegetables.
When asked who would be her ideal quarantine partner, she said: "Anyone fun, someone that will stop me going crazy. I would like Little Mix because there’s four of them so that would just not be boring and we can chill together. I’ve honestly started to grow my own vegetables, I did it as a general love for growing food but I feel like it’s working out now. I’m at home. I’m self-isolating along with all my friends and family, so learning new stuff every day trying to keep myself occupied. I’ve been travelling a lot recently so even though I might not have symptoms, I don’t want to be carrying it and give it to someone else so I’ve just decided to be in basically. I have never experienced anything like this and neither have my parents so it’s a weird thing."
