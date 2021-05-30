Anthony Hopkins will keep acting until he physically has to stop

Sir Anthony Hopkins wants to keep acting until he can't physically go on.
The 83-year-old star - who has appeared in the likes of 'Silence of the Lambs', 'The Mask of Zoro' and 'Westworld' throughout his storied TV and movie career - insisted he has no plans to retire.
He told Saga magazine: "No! I enjoy working. I enjoy getting out of the house and doing something different, I enjoy the novelty of it.
"I love the whole... well, I hate the word 'process', but I love the activity.
"My wife Stella worries abut my health and once said, 'Do you want to keep going until you drop dead?' I replied, 'I guess so, unless my health gives out first.'
"And she said, 'Well, that's good, if it's really what you want to do.' And it is. Acting is my passion."
His role in 'The Father' earned him the best actor prize at the Academy Awards last month, making him the oldest performer to receive the honor.
His character in the drama suffers with progressing dementia, and the actor admitted the role took its toll on him once the cameras stopped rolling.
He explained: "What was difficult about 'THe Father' was that by playing an older man, I actually started to feel older. My back would ache and my legs would ache.
"And the theory that I have - and it may be a cockamamie theory - is that the brain is not as sharp as we think it is, so if I started to tell it I'm an old man with dementia, it will believe me.
"After I stopped playing the part, I started feeling better and better, and thought, 'Oh, good, I'm coming back.' "
Anthony said his own parents didn't suffer from dementia, and he still keeps himself mentally fit as much as possible.
He explained: "I read a lot, I paint, and I memorise things so I can keep that facility going.
"I also play the piano five days a week, Rachmaninoff and Brahms, not because I want to play in Carnegie Hall, far from it, but because it keeps the brain active."
