The live-action adaptation of global video game phenomenon Twisted Metal has landed a home.
The series, starring and executive produced by Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), is set for Peacock. Mackie’s John Doe is described as “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. As his name implies, he doesn’t have any memory of his past, and he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find community like he wants — as long as “he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.”
The action-comedy is based on the PlayStation game and an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It follows “a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” the logline reads. “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”
Michael Jonathan Smith serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Joining Smith and Mackie as executive producers are Reese and Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Peacock Previews 2022 Series Slate During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)
“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, in a statement. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”
More Headlines:
- ‘Euphoria’: 5 Times Alanna Ubach’s Suze Howard Was a Standout in Season 2
- ‘Sex/Life’ Adds New Recurring Cast & Announces Returning Stars for Season 2
- ‘Bodies’: Netflix Greenlights Adaptation of Si Spencer’s Graphic Novel
- Paramount+ Picks Up ‘Flatshare’ Starring Jessica Brown Findlay & Anthony Welsh
- Henry Winkler to Lead Upcoming Israeli & U.S. Crossover Comedy ‘Chanshi’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.