Anya Taylor-Joy felt 'exposed and vulnerable' on Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy felt "exposed and vulnerable' during 'The Queen's Gambit'.
The 25-year-old actress - who played chess prodigy Beth Harman in the hit Netflix drama - admitted she was nervous when she realized there were aspects of herself she would have to show on camera as part of the role.
Speaking to America's OK! magazine she said: "Those feelings of loneliness - those quiet moments you have to yourself in your hotel room that nobody else witnesses.
"I was putting that on screen for everyone to see, and that was scary. You feel exposed and vulnerable.
"But I really felt I was the right person to tell Beth's story, and it ended up being a wonderful experience."
Anya has experienced a new level of fame after the show hit the small screen, and she "never" thought it would hit this level of success.
She added: "I never could have imagined this is where the show would go.
"I got to Los Angeles and took a walk and saw this giant poster and I was like, 'Oh my God, wow.' "
And the model turned actress admitted she gets recognized a lot in public with fans shouting out questions about the plot.
She said: "I've actually had people yell at me from across the street, 'Why didn't you pay Mr. Schaibel back?' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry. I don't know!' "
While fame will have its drawbacks, Anya is appreciative of the situation she's found herself in, even if it can be overwhelming.
She explained: "Obviously, it's wonderful. But honestly, I'm just kind of in awe of it all."
Reflecting on the show's popularity, she pondered: ""It's the story of an outsider who's trying to connect. And there are some incredible life lessons to be learned from chess.
"You can have a plan, but you have to be able to pivot and react to whatever your opponent is doing or whatever life throws your way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.