Anya Taylor-Joy 'honoured' by SAG Award win

Anya Taylor-Joy was "unbelievably honoured" to win her first Screen Actors Guild Award.
The 24-year-old actress took home the Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for her lead role in the Netflix show 'The Queen's Gambit' and she admitted it was "mental" to even be nominated.
Accepting the prize, she said: "I'm so unbelievably honoured to be in this room, even though it's not a room, it's still mental. It was such a privilege to get to work with the playmakers I got to work with. They were so beautiful and supportive and kind. A show isn't made by one person, it's made by everybody, and I'm just so, so grateful that I get to do this."
Elsewhere it was a good night for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' cast, who won the Best Cast in a Motion Picture award. The win also led to Michael Keaton breaking a SAG Award record as he became the first person to win three SAG Awards for an ensemble cast as he also took home the prize for being a part of 'Birdman' in 2014 and 'Spotlight' in 2015.
Accepting the award on behalf of the cast, one of its stars Frank Langella said: "Aaron Sorkin was determined to tell their story, and his loving and respectful direction transformed a group of disparate actors into an ensemble. Reverend King was right, we need leaders to guide us toward hating each other less. We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago Seven, and most especially, Aaron Sorkin, our leader whose voice is the soul of this movie. Thank you SAG-AFTRA."
'Schitt's Creek' also took home two prizes - Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series to Catherine O'Hara, who plays Moira Rose in the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.