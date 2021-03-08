Anya Taylor-Joy's lessons from chess

Anya Taylor-Joy has learned a lot about life through chess.
The 24-year-old actress - who portrayed chess champion Beth Harmon in 'The Queen's Gambit' - thinks the game is a "beautiful metaphor" because of it's elements of attack, defence, and working together collectively.
Speaking to reporters via Zoom after winning the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television on Sunday (07.03.21), she said when asked what chess had taught her about life: “It’s such a beautiful metaphor. I guess that you can have a plan but you have to be able to adapt, you have to be able to pivot. …
"It’s important to attack but also to defend, and you have to learn when to do both.
"And you need all the pieces on the board. It’s not just the queen roaming around. You need every single one of them.”
The programme was also named Best Limited Series at the ceremony, and Anya again addressed calls for a second season of the show, insisting that it was always intended to be a one off.
However, admitting it is "incredibly flattering" that people have called for more episodes, she also suggested it should't be ruled out completely.
She said: “It is obviously incredibly flattering that people want to spend more time with characters that we care so much about and that we poured so much love into, but we did intend it to be a limited series, so we were all quite surprised when people started asking for season two. That being said, never say never.”
During her acceptance speech, Anya paid tribute to the show's "incredible" crew.
She said: "Thank you so much, thank you to the critics.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible crew in Berlin. This show just wouldn't have been the same without you and so I would love to thank you.
"It was a privilege to watch you work every day."
