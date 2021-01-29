April Love Geary doesn't 'regret' having an abortion seven years ago

April Love Geary has revealed she doesn't "regret" having an abortion.
The 26-year-old model - who has kids Mia, two, Lola, 22, and six-week-old Luca with her fiance Robin Thicke - underwent the procedure in 2014, and has now opened up about how she healed.
Speaking on her Instagram Stories this week, she responded to a follower's question and said: "So my abortion story sucks, but I'll talk about.
"Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do so that's what's always kept me feeling okay about the decision."
April noted she went to the clinic by herself, and she immediately went "to the airport".
She added: "Afterward, [the guy] came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport. So, you know, I did make the right decision cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?"
She revealed therapy has helped her work through the experience, and she also explained she wasn't in the right place to "provide a good life" to a child at the time.
She explained: "I knew I wouldn't be able to provide a good life for this child. It just wasn't the right time for me. I don't regret it."
She previously opened up about her own abortion story in 2019 after some critical social media messages.
Alongside a photo of her stomach, she wrote: "I've been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like 'how could you support abortion when you're a mother yourself' so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019.
"I'm glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment."
Meanwhile last month, 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker Rob previously paid tribute to his late dad Alan - who died from a heart attack in 2016 - on the fourth anniversary of his death.
Sharing a photo of himself with his newborn son Luca, he wrote: “As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me.”
