Archbishop of Canterbury meets Queen Elizabeth mourners

The Archbishop of Canterbury says many of the mourners of Queen Elizabeth have been reminded of their own personal losses.

Justin Welby - the Church of England's most senior cleric - has been greeting the thousands of people coming to pay their respects to the late British monarch, who is lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday (19.09.22).

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

