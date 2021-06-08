Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez 'smitten, giddy and happy' on night out with pals

Ariana Grande appeared "smitten, giddy and happy" on a recent dinner date with husband Dalton Gomez and friends.
The newlyweds enjoyed an evening with pals at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air over the weekend, and an onlooker said the pair were "super cute" together.
They told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The whole group had a fun, good time and they were all laughing throughout the evening.
"Ariana and Dalton were super cute together and she looked smitten, giddy and happy with Dalton."
The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker tied the knot with the realtor in a low-key ceremony with just 20 guests at their California home last month.
And sources recently claimed the pop superstar couldn’t be happier with life as a married woman, and is pleased she and her spouse opted for scaled down nuptials.
The insider claimed: "She realised that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now. She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."
The source added that whilst Ariana and Dalton, 25, initially began planning a “big wedding” after they got engaged in December, they decided they didn’t want to wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside and so chose to have a smaller celebration.
Ariana’s wedding was confirmed by her representative, who said she tied the knot with the real estate agent at their home in Montecito, California, on May 15.
They said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.
"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."
The ‘God is a Woman’ singer, 27, announced her engagement by sharing a photo on Instagram of her ring in December.
The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.