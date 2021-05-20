Ariana Grande is in the 'perfect' relationship

Ariana Grande’s husband is “perfect for her”.
The 27-year-old singer married Dalton Gomez on Saturday (15.05.21), and sources have now said Ariana couldn’t have found a better man, because the real estate agent is “unfazed by the scope of her celebrity”.
An insider told People magazine: "They're a great fit together. Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.
"He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."
The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker and the 25-year-old hunk have been dating since January 2020, and Dalton proposed in December.
In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track, ‘Stuck with U’, before they made their romance Instagram official in June.
The pair then married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony because they didn’t want to wait until COVID-19 had subsided to have a larger bash.
Another source said: "She realised that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now. She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."
Ariana’s wedding was confirmed by her representative this week, who said she tied the knot with Dalton at their home in Montecito, California.
The representative said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.
"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.