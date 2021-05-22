Ariana Grande pays tribute to victims of Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.
The 27-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to mark the anniversary, sending a heartfelt message to the victims of the bombing at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.
Ariana - who suspended the remainder of her tour after the bombing, which killed 22 people - said on the platform: "Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today."
Ariana returned to Manchester for a benefit concert in June 2017, and she admits her heart remains with the people of the city.
The singer - who also named the victims of the bombing - wrote: "Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."
The pop star previously revealed she felt a responsibility to return to Manchester after the bombing.
Ariana was desperate to send a positive message to her UK fans.
She said in 2018: "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever.
"It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won."
Ariana also admitted that her memories of the day in Manchester remained "very painful".
She shared: "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix.
"You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful."
