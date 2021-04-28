Arnold Schwarzenegger switched off 'boring' Oscars telecast

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped watching the Oscars because they were "so boring".
The 73-year-old actor was left unimpressed by Sunday's (25.04.21) Academy Awards and thinks the event really needs a formal host to bring everything together.
Speaking to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel - who anchored the ceremony in 2017 and 2018 before the decision was made not to have a main presenter for the last three years - Arnold said he had been asked "several times" if he'd tuned in.
He joked: "I told people, I said I watched maybe one-third of it, so I cannot even tell you if I won. Did I win?"
Jimmy quipped his guest had been awarded the Best Supporting Actor prize, before the 'Terminator' star continued: "I'll tell you, the reason why I only watched one-third was because it was so boring.
"I'm telling you, without you hosting it... you really brought it so alive, so I got addicted to watching you host the Oscars.
"I basically just turned it off and I just couldn't watch it anymore because there was just so much talent there on the stage, but it was so boring.
"How could anyone with all this talent make this so boring?"
But the 'Twins' actor had an idea of how producers can "pump up" the energy for future ceremonies.
He said: "I think the next time they should take it to Muscle Beach and have the Oscars on Muscle Beach."
Jimmy replied: "That's not a bad idea. I think we'd all like to see everyone oiled up and in little bikini thong types of things."
Meanwhile, Arnold revealed he is feeling "great" after recently undergoing heart surgery.
He said: "This was my fourth heart surgery and it went fantastic. I feel great. I am very happy about it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.