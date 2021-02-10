Artem Chigvintsev heading to cooking school

Artem Chigvintsev is heading to cooking school.
The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional discovered a new passion for food with all the time he spent at home during the coronavirus pandemic and he's enlisted at The Culinary Institute of America, his fiancé Nikki Bella has revealed.
She said: "It's cute because I feel like I'm always pressuring him to have more content on social media because, you guys, when Artem posts cooking stuff on his Instagram - it's mindblowing to me - he will get a minimum of 1,000 DMs about, 'How did you cook it? It looks amazing.'
"Everyone loves seeing him do it. I told him, 'Artem, the universe is showing you your niche. People want more cooking from you.' He meets again with a guidance counsellor, but he's going to CIA, which is the cooking school in St. Helena. They have a historic gorgeous one in St. Helena. And he's gonna start there! He's gonna be going to cooking school."
And Nikki has revealed Artem wants to go to the cooking school to prove to chefs that he is skilled too.
She explained during The Bellas Podcast about Artem's thoughts on the whole thing: "I feel like chefs are looking at me like ... this guy doesn't know what he's doing. So he goes, 'I'm gonna go to school and I'm gonna get the degree.'"
Meanwhile, Nikki previously revealed she and Artem planned to start attending couple's therapy with their "life coach".
Speaking in November, she said: "I would be lying to say, 'Oh, it’s great.' It has definitely been a struggle for us. It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home. It’s with our life coach. After 'Dancing with the Stars', we’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realised that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other … We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.'"
