Ashlee Simpson's daughter didn't want a baby brother: 'She was furious'

Ashlee Simpson’s daughter was “furious” when she found out her younger sibling would be a boy.
The 36-year-old singer and her husband Evan Ross welcomed their second child together, a son named Ziggy, into the world in October, and whilst their five-year-old daughter.
And whilst their five-year-old daughter Jagger “loves the baby” now, she was less than thrilled when her parents initially told her she’d be getting a baby brother.
Evan explained: “She loves the baby, but when she found out that it was a boy at first, she was super, super mad.
“She was furious, we did a gender reveal with the whole family on zoom. And I could see her like on my side and it was like, she like broke down. She was like, ‘Oh, it’s a boy.’ She was so upset, you know, but then now she’s, she’s like a great big sister. She kisses him probably every five seconds.”
Ashlee is also mother to 12-year-old son Bronx, whom she has with her ex-husband Pete Wentz, and Evan says his stepson is “the most chill guy”.
He added during an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’: “Bronx has been, you know, Bronx, their older brother is probably, you know, he’s the most chill guy.
“I don’t even know. He’s like, he’s so well-grounded, he takes care of, both of them so well. So she gets to see how he treats her and how he treats him. So she’s, Jagger’s become this really great big sister and he helps her with it too, so that she doesn’t feel like she’s having to share the intention.”
Meanwhile, it was recently reported Ashlee and Evan, 32, were "eagerly doting" on their son.
A source said: "Ashlee has been resting and spending time with Evan and her family since returning home with the baby. The two of them are so happy, full of love and eagerly doting on baby Ziggy. Ashlee's pregnancy was relatively easy. Ziggy arrived right on his expected due date, and free of any complications."
