Ashley Graham: Becoming a mom in lockdown was tough

Ashley Graham admits becoming a mother in the coronavirus pandemic was a "whole other level".
The model welcomed son Isaac into the world in January 2020 and she admits that becoming a mom amid the health crisis was really tricky but she was lucky she could have the maternity leave she needed.
She said: "Being a new mom has been really hard as it is, but being a new mom during the pandemic is a whole other level. It gave me the maternity leave that my body could have never asked for. Some working moms have to go back to work just after a few weeks and that’s assuming they even get a maternity leave at all. It’s like these employers are like, 'Hey congratulations on growing a whole new human from scratch, but we really need you back at work like A-S-A-P.' It’s not OK."
And the 33-year-old model - who has son Isaac with her husband Justin Ervin - felt lucky she got to spend so much time with her family amid the pandemic.
Speaking as she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, she explained: "The lockdown meant that we got to spend a lot of actually extra quality time together as a family.
"It was definitely a real role reversal and it was really tough because we’d be trying to get Isaac to sleep … and we had to be like hey could you please keep it down up there!"
Meanwhile, Ashley previously said "mommy-shaming" on social media is "out of control”, as she’s always being bombarded with "unsolicited advice" from people who think they know how to raise her child.
She shared: "I remember how I felt when everybody told me what to do and sent me their unsolicited advice and their lists. If there's a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out. The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.