Ashley Graham: I love having so many new mommy friends!

Ashley Graham loves have so many new “mommy friends”.
The 33-year-old model welcomed her son Isaac into the world in January last year, and since then several of her model friends – including Iskra Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Karlie Kloss – have also welcomed children.
Speaking about her friends, she said: "It's amazing how many mommy friends I have now. They just appeared.
“[It’s nice to] have friends around that you know you can call on a whim, whenever you've got a question about baby world or pregnancy world."
But Ashley has insisted she always asks her friends first if they want advice, as she knows how irritating it can be to receive unsolicited parenting comments.
She added to E! News: “I always say, 'Do you want the advice?' before. There's just so much unsolicited advice that you get when you're pregnant … You feel bombarded by it a bit, so I think the best thing to do when talking to anyone who's pregnant or has just had a baby is, like, make sure they want the advice before you give it.
“Emily actually said, 'Yes, I want the advice, that's why I'm talking to you.' "
Meanwhile, Ashley recently said she’s had "a lot more calmness and peace" in her life since becoming a mother.
She explained: "I’ve had a lot more calmness and peace in my life since he got here because it’s like, why sweat the small stuff?”
Ashley delivered Isaac at home and then has raised him through the first year of his life through the COVID-19 pandemic and both those experiences have reaffirmed her belief that she is a "fearless" woman.
She said: "I’ve always kind of lived bravely and fearlessly, but through my homebirth and raising him in this pandemic, it’s like, oh yeah, I guess I am pretty fearless. It just feels good.”
