Ashley Graham marks 11 years with Justin Ervin: 'I'll love you for 100 more'

Ashley Graham has marked 11 years of marriage to Justin Ervin.
The 33-year-old model is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, and on Saturday (14.08.21) she marked just over a decade since the pair tied the knot.
Posting a picture of herself and Justin, she wrote on Instagram: “I have loved you immensely for 11 years. and I’ll love you for 100 more. you are my forever. happy anniversary my Justin (sic)”
Justin also posted a sweet tribute to his Instagram Story, in which he praised Ashley as his “best friend” and “closest confidant”.
He wrote: "11 years ago we said, 'I do...’
“Thank you for being my best friend, my closest confidant, the mother of my children and my bride. I love you @ashleygraham. (sic)”
Ashley and Justin married in 2010 and welcomed their first son, Isaac Menelik, in January 2020.
The couple revealed last month they are set to welcome a second child together, and Ashley recently said she feels more exhausted this time around.
She said: "I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast.
"I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things."
Ashley also thinks she "over prepared" when she was expecting Isaac, so she's taking a much more relaxed approach this time round.
She added: "I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared.
"So I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this.' Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it."
