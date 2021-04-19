Ashley Graham: Motherhood has given me calmness and peace

Ashley Graham has "a lot more calmness and peace" in her life since becoming a mother.
The 33-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their son Isaac into the world in January 2020 and now, 15 months on, Ashley feels as though having a child has made her realise what the important things are in life.
Speaking to the latest issue of NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, PORTER, she she said: "I’ve had a lot more calmness and peace in my life since he got here because it’s like, why sweat the small stuff?”
Ashley delivered Isaac at home and then has raised him through the first year of his life through the COVID-19 pandemic and both those experiences have reaffirmed her belief that she is a "fearless" woman.
She said: "I’ve always kind of lived bravely and fearlessly, but through my homebirth and raising him in this pandemic, it’s like, oh yeah, I guess I am pretty fearless. It just feels good.”
Ashley had a six-hour natural labour at home, without an epidural, and after experiencing her first contractions at 5am she sat down to eat breakfast at 9am before her water broke during a yoga class, eventually delivering Isaac in a birthing pool.
Speaking previously about the experience on her Pretty Big Deal podcast, she said: "I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do. There's nothing that could come my way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard, I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.