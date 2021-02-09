Ashley Graham slams 'postpartum snapback' as 'really B.S'

Ashley Graham has slammed the "postpartum snapback" as "really B.S".
The 33-year-old model - who has 12-month-old son Isaac with her husband Justin Ervin - thinks it is ridiculous that women are expected to instantly lose their baby weight so quick after welcoming their child.
Explaining how she feels about society's opinion on post-baby bodies, she said: "I think the postpartum snapback is really B.S. I think it's an unattainable reality for most women and it's been an unattainable reality for myself."
And Ashley has "learned a lot" about loving herself since she has become a mother.
Speaking about the pressures, she told E! News' Daily Pop: "I've learned a lot about love. It taught me a lot about patience, how selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day ... For me, it's all about words and affirmation. I know that my words have so much power over my life and my future that I'm very careful with how I use them."
Meanwhile, Ashley previously insisted her stretch marks make her feel like a "superhero".
She said: "When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we’re all superheroes. I’m always reminded that our bodies were built to do this. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn’t realise it until afterward. Before I was even pregnant, that was always my hope for women in general, that they could learn to continue to love their bodies through the changes and the ups and downs.
"And then, when I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly. Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, 'Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened.' At first it felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said, ‘No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.