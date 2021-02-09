Ashley James feared having a son

Ashley James didn't want a son because she thinks "men are trash".
The 33-year-old star - who recently welcomed a baby boy with her partner Tom - admitted there was a time where she didn't want to have a baby boy because she had such a bad experience with men.
She said: "We were excited about the whole process to be honest, but we decided to do the Harmony Test and he was adamant it would be a boy, and I was adamant it would be a girl. When we got the call we were at his parents' house and I couldn't hide. I was really upset, to the point where him and his family were like, 'this is awful, why are you upset, it's great, he's healthy' ... I think from being single so long and having my heart broken a lot ... Also there is this kind of like, sort of social media feminism where it's really popular to be like 'men are trash'. Yes there are a lot of trash men, but I think I'd really got in my head to the point where I didn't really like men. I thought that most of them were like, d**** to be honest. I was like, how can I bring another man into the world? So I actually had to like work on my own issues."
And Ashley admits she "genuinely feared" she wouldn't be able to "connect" with her baby.
Speaking to the Made by Mammas podcast, she added: "And now I'm like I can't imagine - and I always knew I love him. And that's why I was comfortable to talk about gender disappointment when I realised it's a thing. Cause it's like I'm not saying I won't love him because he's a boy. But it is very common to really want one or the other and be disappointed with the outcome ...
"I genuinely feared I wouldn't connect with my baby. Number one, was because he was a boy, which I know is a very controversial thing to say. I have spoken about it before, I did have gender disappointment when I found out I was having a boy and not a girl and now I can't imagine feeling that way. And I know it's terrible to have felt that way. But you can't help the way you feel."
