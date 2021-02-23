Ashley Judd's leg had no pulse after fall

Ashley Judd's leg had no pulse after her horrific fall in the Congo last week.
The 52-year-old actress has offered her "deepest" thanks to those who treated her in Johannesburg after her fall as she praised their quick thinking.
She wrote on Instagram: "I want to give my deepest and most vulnerable thanks to Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, for making split second decisions upon my arrival. I arrived at the DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion."Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency. Sunninghill is world class and a wonder. Thank you to my trauma surgeon, anaesthesiologist, head of nursing, hospital management - everyone."Meanwhile, Ashley previously claimed she almost "lost her leg" after her fall.She wrote: "Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg. I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my gruelling 55 hour odyssey. (sic)"
And Ashley went on to thank "Papa Jean", who "manipulated and adjusted her broken bones so that she could be transported to receive more treatment.
She said: "Papa Jean: it took 5 hours, but eventually he found me, wretched and wild on the ground, and calmly assessed my broken leg. He told me what he had to do. I bit a stick. I held onto Maud. And Papa Jean, with certainty began to manipulate and adjust my broken bones back into something like a position I could be transported in, while I screamed and writhed.
"How he did that so methodically while I was like an animal is beyond me. He saved me. & he had to do this twice! The six men who carefully moved me into the hammock with as little jostling as possible, who then walked for 3 hours over rough terrain carrying me out. Heroes. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.